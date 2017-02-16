Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

FOSS in surveillance/data collection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 17th of February 2017 08:16:56 AM Filed under
OSS
  • Why Open Source is Driving the Big Data Market

    The big data market is moving at lightning speed. But when it comes to solutions, there’s a widening chasm between the legacy approach and next-generation developers and vendors.
    While the legacy approach has worked well over the years and still has its place in what is becoming a huge market, there are many signs that open source solutions will be better placed to help business optimise the advantages that big data analysis brings.

    But first who are the legacy vendors? Typically, they have their own large internal teams, dedicated to building proprietary, bespoke software. They have solid products, reliable technology and well-funded research and development projects.

  • IBM partners with open-source solution provider

    At its annual PartnerWorld Leadership Conference, IBM announced a new partnership with open-source solution provider Hortonworks. The provider primarily deals in Hadoop deployments.

    This new relationship will bring the Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP) to IBM’s Elastic Storage Server (ESS) and Spectrum Scale storage offerings. Essentially, this will eliminate the need for customers to copy data from enterprise storage to a separate analytics platform. This would then ideally lower the time it takes for those customers to respond to data-based queries.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Ubuntu Leftovers and Devices/PCs With Ubuntu

Linux Lite Among The Best Lightweight Linux Distributions

Today, we will look at Linux lite 3.2. This is neither a distro aiming to be a lightweight distro nor a distro trying to unleash the power of Linux with all apps preloaded. Instead, It tries to strike that perfect balance between them. Now, almost all of the distros aim to do that then, what is so special about this distro which makes it unique. Well, let me introduce to the distro first and I think why it achieved so much more than other distros becomes clear after that. Read more

Linux Graphics

  • What's Still Left TODO With The Intel ANV Vulkan Driver
    With yesterday having marked one year since the release of Vulkan as well as one year since the ANV Vulkan driver code was open-sourced, here's a look at some of what's still left to be tackled by this open-source Vulkan Linux driver for HD/Iris Graphics.
  • Nouveau Changes Prepped For Linux 4.11 Kernel
    Ben Skeggs has queued up the planned open-source NVIDIA (Nouveau) driver changes for the imminent Linux 4.11 cycle. He now has a linux-4.11 Git branch with the Nouveau DRM driver changes expected for this next kernel cycle.
  • A Lot Of The OpenGL Shader Cache Code Has Landed In Mesa
    Timothy Arceri, who is now working for Valve (on the open-source AMD driver stack after leaving Collabora), has landed significant portions of his work built upon others for providing an on-disk shader cache within Mesa.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6