GNOME 3.24's Mutter and GNOME Shell
-
GNOME 3.24's Mutter Window Manager to Improve HiDPI and EGLStream Support
Now that we've told you all about the goodies coming to the GNOME Shell user interface when the GNOME 3.24 desktop environment will be released next month on March 22, it's time to see what improvements landed for the Mutter window manager.
We believe that Mutter is the second most important component of the open-source GNOME desktop environment, and the upcoming major release got a first Beta milestone the other day, bringing us a bunch of interesting improvements. Among these, there's better EGLStream support, along with HiDPI support for the window menu placement.
-
GNOME Shell to Get Night Light Indicator in Status Area for GNOME 3.24 Desktop
As part of yesterday's GNOME 3.24 Beta desktop environment release, last minute updates for the GNOME Shell user interface and Mutter window manager landed as well with numerous improvements.
In this article, we'd like to tell you about the new features and improvements that have been implemented in the first Beta release of GNOME Shell, which is the most important component of GNOME 3.24 because without it users couldn't even interact with the desktop environment.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu Leftovers and Devices/PCs With Ubuntu
Linux Lite Among The Best Lightweight Linux Distributions
Today, we will look at Linux lite 3.2. This is neither a distro aiming to be a lightweight distro nor a distro trying to unleash the power of Linux with all apps preloaded. Instead, It tries to strike that perfect balance between them. Now, almost all of the distros aim to do that then, what is so special about this distro which makes it unique. Well, let me introduce to the distro first and I think why it achieved so much more than other distros becomes clear after that.
Linux Graphics
Recent comments
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 56 min ago
19 weeks 1 day ago