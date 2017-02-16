Today in Techrights
- Bad Advice From Mintz Levin and Bejin Bieneman PLC Would Have People Believe That Software Patents Are Still Worth Pursuing
- Patents Are Not Property, They Are a Monopoly, and They Are Not Owned But Temporarily Granted
- SoftBank Group, New Owner of ARM, Could Potentially Become (in Part) a Patent Troll or an Aggressor Like Qualcomm
- Technicolor, Having Turned Into a Patent Troll, Attacks Android/Tizen/Linux With Patents in Europe
- Michelle Lee is Still “in Charge” of the US Patent System
- Our Assessment: EPO Wants a Lot of Low-Quality Patents and Low-Paid Staff With UPC (Prosecution Galore)
- Links 16/2/2017: HITMAN for GNU/Linux, Go 1.8
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu Leftovers and Devices/PCs With Ubuntu
Linux Lite Among The Best Lightweight Linux Distributions
Today, we will look at Linux lite 3.2. This is neither a distro aiming to be a lightweight distro nor a distro trying to unleash the power of Linux with all apps preloaded. Instead, It tries to strike that perfect balance between them. Now, almost all of the distros aim to do that then, what is so special about this distro which makes it unique. Well, let me introduce to the distro first and I think why it achieved so much more than other distros becomes clear after that.
Linux Graphics
