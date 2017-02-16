Linux Lite Among The Best Lightweight Linux Distributions Today, we will look at Linux lite 3.2. This is neither a distro aiming to be a lightweight distro nor a distro trying to unleash the power of Linux with all apps preloaded. Instead, It tries to strike that perfect balance between them. Now, almost all of the distros aim to do that then, what is so special about this distro which makes it unique. Well, let me introduce to the distro first and I think why it achieved so much more than other distros becomes clear after that.

Linux Graphics What's Still Left TODO With The Intel ANV Vulkan Driver With yesterday having marked one year since the release of Vulkan as well as one year since the ANV Vulkan driver code was open-sourced, here's a look at some of what's still left to be tackled by this open-source Vulkan Linux driver for HD/Iris Graphics.

Nouveau Changes Prepped For Linux 4.11 Kernel Ben Skeggs has queued up the planned open-source NVIDIA (Nouveau) driver changes for the imminent Linux 4.11 cycle. He now has a linux-4.11 Git branch with the Nouveau DRM driver changes expected for this next kernel cycle.

A Lot Of The OpenGL Shader Cache Code Has Landed In Mesa Timothy Arceri, who is now working for Valve (on the open-source AMD driver stack after leaving Collabora), has landed significant portions of his work built upon others for providing an on-disk shader cache within Mesa.