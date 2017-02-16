Red Hat and Fedora
DLT captures $133.4M Red Hat Navy deal
DLT Solutions will provide the Navy with Red Hat software and services under a five-year, $133.4 million blanket purchase agreement.
The BPA includes an enterprise license agreement for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, add-ons, and management and provisioning tools such as Red Hat Satellite.
Bluetooth in Fedora
So… Bluetooth. It’s everywhere now. Well, everywhere except Fedora. Fedora does, of course support bluetooth. But even the most common workflows are somewhat spotty. We should improve this.
PHP version 7.0.16 and 7.1.2
North America and Fedora: Year in Review
The past year has proven to be both challenging and demanding for our Ambassadors. During the past year there have been a lot of new ideas proposed and more events that are being sought out attempting to expand our base. Many of the ventures have been with hack-a-thons in several states. This has been a relatively new venture in those areas. Since our involvement in these types of events, we quickly discovered that Fedora and the associated spins were a new tool for most of these individuals attending and participating. That was a surprising fact within the community that the young and impressionable individuals seemed to be using Windows more than any other operating system available. Since those few we (Fedora) attended, there has been an increase in the open source software utilization across the board at these types of events, a total and undeniable success.
2016 – My Year in Review
Before looking too far ahead to the future, it’s important to spend time to reflect over the past year’s events, identify successes and failures, and devise ways to improve. Describing my 2016 is a challenge for me to find the right words for. This post continues a habit I started last year with my 2015 Year in Review. One thing I discover nearly every day is that I’m always learning new things from various people and circumstances. Even though 2017 is already getting started, I want to reflect back on some of these experiences and opportunities of the past year.
[...]
Towards the end of summer, in the beginning of August, I was accepted as a speaker to the annual Fedora Project contributor conference, Flock. As a speaker, my travel and accommodation were sponsored to the event venue in Kraków, Poland.
