Security News
OpenSSL project releases patch to fix critical bug
Microsoft's monthlong patch delay could pose risks [Ed: Microsoft is in no hurry because there are back doors it knows about but keeps secret anyway]
Microsoft has decided to bundle its February patches together with those scheduled for March, a move that at least some security experts disagree with.
"I was surprised to learn that Microsoft wants to postpone by a full month," said Carsten Eiram, the chief research officer at vulnerability intelligence firm Risk Based Security, via email. "Even without knowing all the details, I find such a decision very hard to justify. They are aware of vulnerabilities in their products and have developed fixes; those should always be made available to customers in a timely fashion."
Microsoft took everyone by surprise on Tuesday when it announced that this month's patches had to be delayed because of a "last minute issue" that could have had an impact on customers. The company did not initially specify for how long the patches will be postponed, which likely threw a wre
Zero-day flaw around, but Microsoft updates delayed by a month
Microsoft misses regular security fix date
Microsoft has delayed the release of a security update that would have fixed a vulnerability cyber thieves are known to be exploiting.
The fix was to be released as part of Microsoft's regular monthly security update for its Windows software.
How Google reinvented security and eliminated the need for firewalls
In some ways, Google is like every other large enterprise. It had the typical defensive security posture based on the concept that the enterprise is your castle and security involves building moats and walls to protect the perimeter.
Over time, however, that perimeter developed holes as Google’s increasingly mobile workforce, scattered around the world, demanded access to the network. And employees complained about having to go through a sometimes slow, unreliable VPN. On top of that, Google, like everyone else, was moving to the cloud, which was also outside of the castle.
No Firewalls, No Problem for Google
On Tuesday at RSA Conference, Google shared the seven-year journey of its internal BeyondCorp rollout where it affirms trust based on what it knows about its users and devices connecting to its networks. And all of this is done at the expense—or lack thereof—of firewalls and traditional network security gear.
Android Phone Hacks Could Unlock Millions of Cars
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu Leftovers and Devices/PCs With Ubuntu
Linux Lite Among The Best Lightweight Linux Distributions
Today, we will look at Linux lite 3.2. This is neither a distro aiming to be a lightweight distro nor a distro trying to unleash the power of Linux with all apps preloaded. Instead, It tries to strike that perfect balance between them. Now, almost all of the distros aim to do that then, what is so special about this distro which makes it unique. Well, let me introduce to the distro first and I think why it achieved so much more than other distros becomes clear after that.
Linux Graphics
