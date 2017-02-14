Ubuntu MATE 16.04.2 LTS Out Now for Raspberry Pi 3 and 2 with MATE 1.16.1
As part of today's unexpected release of the Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system, all the official flavors have also been brought up-to-date, including Ubuntu MATE 16.04.2 LTS for Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3 devices.
Martin Wimpress proudly announced a few moments ago the availability of the Ubuntu MATE 16.04.2 LTS operating system for Raspberry Pi 2 Model B and Raspberry Pi 3 Model B single-board computers, an optimized build that features the latest stable MATE 1.16.1 desktop environment and supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on the Raspberry Pi 3.
Also: System76 refreshes Ubuntu Linux laptops with Intel Kaby Lake, NVIDIA GTX 10 series, and 4K
