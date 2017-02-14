Games for GNU/Linux
Over 3,000 Linux Games Are Now Available on Steam
More than 3,000 Linux games are now available on Steam.
Based on numbers listed by the Steam ‘Linux’ Store page the service has leaped from a mere 50 titles at launch 4 years ago to more than 3,000 today.
Fumiko! Possibly one of the weirdest platformers I've ever played was developed on Linux, lots of bugs
The developer claims the game is "not ashamed of being weird and unique" and unique it is. The visuals are, for lack of a better word, trippy. I actually like the simple visual style, but graphics do not make a game.
Hitman sneaks onto Linux to strengthen its library of games
HITMAN: The Complete First Season is Now Available for Linux
Come watch me be a master assassin, my release day HITMAN livestream is now on Youtube
