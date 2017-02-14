Linux Graphics
Vulkan 1.0.41 Specification Released
NVIDIA Appears To Finally Be Prepping OpenCL 2.0 Driver Support
RADV Mesa 17.1-dev vs. AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 Performance
With Vulkan turning one year old I decided to run some fresh comparison benchmarks of Mesa 17.1-dev RADV (as well as some RadeonSI OpenGL results for reference) compared to AMD's latest public hybrid driver release, the AMDGPU-PRO 16.60.
Mesa 13.0.5 Is Coming In The Next Few Days
For those that haven't made the move yet to Mesa 17, Mesa 13.0.5 is going to be released in the next few days.
