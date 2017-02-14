Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux Graphics

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 17th of February 2017 05:58:05 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • Docker's tops for devops, AWS is the cloud king
    Docker is the king of devops tools, hybrid cloud is beating public-only and private-only clouds, and Microsoft Azure is making sizable headway in public cloud.
  • How input works – touch input
    Touch input is the new kid in the block concerning input events. It’s a technology which was created after X11 got created and thus it is not part of the X11 core protocol. On X11 this makes touch a weird beast. E.g. there is always an emulation to a pointer event. Applications which do not support touch can still be used as the touch events generate pointer events. Now this is actually a huge sacrifice for the API and means that touch feels – at least to me – as a second class citizen in X11.
  • Boot to Qt on embedded HW using Android 7.0 and Qt 5.8
    One can have real pain trying to create a demo setup or proof-of-concept for an embedded device. To ease the pain Qt for Device Creation has a list of supported devices where you can flash a “Boot to Qt” image and get your software running on the target HW literally within minutes.
  • IPFire 2.19 - Core Update 109 released
  • [openSUSE] Review of the week 2017/07
    Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers, This week we ‘only’ delivered 5 snapshots. But at least it was big ones, so that makes up for it. The review covers the snapshots {0211..0215}.
  • Buy or Sell? Average Brokerage Ratings on Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), The Hershey Company (HSY)
  • Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS released -Find Out More
    Ubuntu 16.04.X segment line has gotten its' next maintenance and bug-fix update, Ubuntu 16.04.2, so basically it is the second point update after the release of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS final for Desktop, Server, Cloud-based ones as well as the different flavored versions of Ubuntu like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Mythbuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu GNOME have also been availed with their updated images of 16.04.2 version.

Linux/OSS Devices

  • Commoditising 5G and IoT base stations through open-source
    Following up their successful $1million crowdfunding campaign for an open-source, 5G and IoT capable Software-Defined Radio (LimeSDR), Lime Microsystems and Canonical announced a second round of crowdfunding for SDR-based LimeNET. Described as a high capacity network in a box for mobile and IoT applications, the compact unit is based on an Intel i7 processor and the open source LimeSDR PCIe card.
  • Pico-ITX SBC taps quad- or dual-core Intel Apollo Lake
    Axiomtek’s “PICO312” Pico-ITX SBC offers Intel “Apollo Lake” SoCs and up to 8GB RAM, dual-display support, plus GbE, USB, SATA, and mini-PCIe expansion.
  • GPD Pocket “7-inch” Windows 10, Ubuntu “ laptop now available on Indiegogo at $399
    GPD, a Hong Kong-based portable gaming company, that has produced a number of handheld Android-based gaming devices, is running a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to fund a device known as the ‘GPD Pocket’. Crowdfunding for the GPD Pocket has already reached past its $200,000 fixed funding goal.

Linux and Linux Foundation

  • Happy Birthday, Hyperledger!
    Last February, The Linux Foundation announced 30 founding members and six of those proposed contributions of code to advance blockchain technology under Hyperledger. Fast forward to today, Hyperledger is now the fastest growing project ever hosted by The Linux Foundation. More than 110 member companies that span numerous industries make up the project and support five incubated open source projects. Hyperledger membership is truly global with 39% in APAC (25% in China), 20% in EMEA and 41% spread across North America. Below is an overview highlighting the important achievements in Hyperledger’s first year.
  • Hyperledger Blockchain Turns One – Director Brian Behlendorf Updates
    Today is the first day of the invite-only Lake Tahoe based Linux Foundation’s Open Source Leadership Summit, where Executive Director, Brian Behlendorf is to give an update to the community on Hyperledger, the largest open source private Blockchain currently being managed by the Linux team.
  • How The Linux Foundation is Advancing Next-Gen Internet Infrastructure
    The breadth of the The Linux Foundation (affectionately known as The LF) is often overlooked due to its eponymous name. However, what may not be apparent to the layman is that The LF is providing a true foundation for the next generation of Internet infrastructure by cultivating the biggest shared technology investment in history. The LF is so much more than Linux. Our work encompasses projects from security and IoT, to networking and cloud computing, and beyond.

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6