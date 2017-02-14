Linus Torvalds at Open Source Leadership Summit
Video: Linus Torvalds on How to Build a Successful Open Source Project
Linux creator Linus Torvalds took the stage at Open Source Leadership Summit this week to share some of his secrets to success in building one of the world’s largest and most successful open source projects.
After 25 years of development, the Linux kernel last year reached more than 22 million lines of code with more than 5,000 developers from about 500 companies contributing, according to the 2016 Linux Kernel Development Report.
Tech industry innovation is bullshit
Open sauce's Mr Sweary Linus Torvalds has waded into tech companies who keep banging on about innovation.
Swearing at the Open Source Leadership Summit, Torvalds said he really hates the technology industry's celebration of innovation. He thinks it is smug, self-congratulatory, and self-serving.
