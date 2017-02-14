Development News:/Trools
Builder’s Build Pipeline
One of the core features of Builder is, well, building. So we need to provide the best experience we can. That means we need wide support for build systems and languages. How we get from source code to a product can vary in a multitude of ways.
littler 0.3.2
The third release of littler as a CRAN package is now available, following in the now more than ten-year history as a package started by Jeff in the summer of 2006, and joined by me a few weeks later.
What's coming in Weblate 2.12
Weblate should be released by end of February, so it's now pretty much clear what will be there. So let's look at some of the upcoming features.
There were many improvements in search related features. They got performance improvements (this is especially noticeable on site wide search). Additionally you can search for strings within translation project. On related topic, search and replace is now available for component or project wide operations, what can help you in case of massive renaming in your translations.
