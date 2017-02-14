Wine 2.2
-
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 2.2 is now available.
-
Wine 2.2 released with even more Shader Model 5 instructions and work towards Direct3D command stream
Wine development is starting to heat up again, as Wine 2.2 is now officially available. Sounds like a good one too.
-
Wine 2.2 Arrives, Still Prepping For The Direct3D Command Stream
Wine 2.2 is now available as the latest bi-weekly development release of Wine for running Windows programs on Linux and other operating systems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Linux/OSS Devices
Linux and Linux Foundation
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
17 weeks 3 days ago
19 weeks 10 hours ago
19 weeks 12 hours ago
19 weeks 2 days ago