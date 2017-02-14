Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
Element AI acquires MLDB.ai open source machine learning database
Element AI has acquired the entire team at MLDB.ai, an open source machine learning database.
The acquisition includes all staff, MLDB.ai’s complete product line, and customer base. The company will continue to be developed as an open-source project and leverage Element AI’s resources. The Pro version of MLDB.ai will be open-sourced, as will some plugins associated with the processing of LiDAR datasets.
The company said in a blog post that it will be winding down support contracts over the next six months, and replacing it with an expanded presence on free, community-based support channels.
Google open source TensorFlow 1.0 debuts – vies for platform status
ReactOS 0.4.4 Delivers On Windows Printing Support
Presenting at LibrePlanet 2017
I've gotten in the habit of going to the FSF's LibrePlanet conference in Boston. It's a very special conference, much wider ranging than a typical technology conference, solidly grounded in software freedom, and full of extraordinary people. (And the only conference I've ever taken my Mom to!)
University groups should continue to push open source books
Open source textbooks have gained much traction at UConn over the past year. The most successful endeavor was the creation of an open source book for general chemistry classes, which was financially supported by the Undergraduate Student Government. About 2,000 students have used this new textbook over the last couple of semesters, saving an estimated $600,000 in total. As more sections and other classes move towards this resource students could soon collectively save millions every semester.
So far, there have been next to no complaints about the new textbooks. This indicates that the substantial reduction in price has not led to any quality issues. Besides the price advantage, open source textbooks have the unique trait of being easily corrected because of their nature.
Gizmowl Modular Open Source Drone UAV Brand Seeks Support From Makers and 3d Printing Community
3D design contest for medical tools in Africa
The moment the open source RepRap 3D printer was created, its potential for helping the developing the world was evident.
The distributed digital production of open source appropriate technology can make a real difference. Research in this area has been heating up with numerous applications from the Enabling the Future's prosthetic hands, to the Waterscope microscope, to more mundane things like organic farm tools.
