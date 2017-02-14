Element AI has acquired the entire team at MLDB.ai, an open source machine learning database.

The acquisition includes all staff, MLDB.ai’s complete product line, and customer base. The company will continue to be developed as an open-source project and leverage Element AI’s resources. The Pro version of MLDB.ai will be open-sourced, as will some plugins associated with the processing of LiDAR datasets.

The company said in a blog post that it will be winding down support contracts over the next six months, and replacing it with an expanded presence on free, community-based support channels.