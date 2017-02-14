today's leftovers
-
Docker's tops for devops, AWS is the cloud king
Docker is the king of devops tools, hybrid cloud is beating public-only and private-only clouds, and Microsoft Azure is making sizable headway in public cloud.
-
How input works – touch input
Touch input is the new kid in the block concerning input events. It’s a technology which was created after X11 got created and thus it is not part of the X11 core protocol. On X11 this makes touch a weird beast. E.g. there is always an emulation to a pointer event. Applications which do not support touch can still be used as the touch events generate pointer events. Now this is actually a huge sacrifice for the API and means that touch feels – at least to me – as a second class citizen in X11.
-
Boot to Qt on embedded HW using Android 7.0 and Qt 5.8
One can have real pain trying to create a demo setup or proof-of-concept for an embedded device. To ease the pain Qt for Device Creation has a list of supported devices where you can flash a “Boot to Qt” image and get your software running on the target HW literally within minutes.
-
IPFire 2.19 - Core Update 109 released
-
[openSUSE] Review of the week 2017/07
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week we ‘only’ delivered 5 snapshots. But at least it was big ones, so that makes up for it. The review covers the snapshots {0211..0215}.
-
Buy or Sell? Average Brokerage Ratings on Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), The Hershey Company (HSY)
-
Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS released -Find Out More
Ubuntu 16.04.X segment line has gotten its' next maintenance and bug-fix update, Ubuntu 16.04.2, so basically it is the second point update after the release of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS final for Desktop, Server, Cloud-based ones as well as the different flavored versions of Ubuntu like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Mythbuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu GNOME have also been availed with their updated images of 16.04.2 version.
-
