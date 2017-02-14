Canonical Outs Snapcraft 2.27 Snap Creator Tool for Ubuntu 16.10 & Ubuntu 16.04
Canonical's Sergio Schvezov proudly announced today, February 17, the immediate availability for download of the Snapcraft 2.27 open-source tool that lets application developers package their apps as Snaps.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Linux/OSS Devices
Linux and Linux Foundation
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
17 weeks 3 days ago
19 weeks 10 hours ago
19 weeks 12 hours ago
19 weeks 2 days ago