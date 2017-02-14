Mozilla Thunderbird Email Client Finally Makes Its Way Back into Debian's Repos
After a long wait, Debian developer Christoph Goehre was proud to announce a couple of days ago that the Mozilla Thunderbird email and news client has officially landed in the repositories of Debian GNU/Linux, de-branding Icedove.
