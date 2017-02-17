Language Selection

Canonical Outs Snapcraft 2.27 Snap Creator Tool for Ubuntu 16.10 & Ubuntu 16.04

Canonical's Sergio Schvezov proudly announced today, February 17, the immediate availability for download of the Snapcraft 2.27 open-source tool that lets application developers package their apps as Snaps. Read more

Top 6 best Linux terminal emulators of 2017

The terminal is the beating heart of Linux, no matter how hard today’s user-friendly graphical distros might try to push it into the background. If you need something done quickly and efficiently, chances are the best way to do it is with some complex keyboard wrangling. Exactly what to type is beyond the scope of this article – check out our guide here to get yourself started. The key, if you’re a terminal-slinging Linux badass, is making sure you type those commands with as much style and panache as possible. And while you’ll likely never be in a position where you’re not able to drop to a straight full-screen shell, having a quick window to the command line on your desktop is always handy. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Docker's tops for devops, AWS is the cloud king
    Docker is the king of devops tools, hybrid cloud is beating public-only and private-only clouds, and Microsoft Azure is making sizable headway in public cloud.
  • How input works – touch input
    Touch input is the new kid in the block concerning input events. It’s a technology which was created after X11 got created and thus it is not part of the X11 core protocol. On X11 this makes touch a weird beast. E.g. there is always an emulation to a pointer event. Applications which do not support touch can still be used as the touch events generate pointer events. Now this is actually a huge sacrifice for the API and means that touch feels – at least to me – as a second class citizen in X11.
  • Boot to Qt on embedded HW using Android 7.0 and Qt 5.8
    One can have real pain trying to create a demo setup or proof-of-concept for an embedded device. To ease the pain Qt for Device Creation has a list of supported devices where you can flash a “Boot to Qt” image and get your software running on the target HW literally within minutes.
  • IPFire 2.19 - Core Update 109 released
  • [openSUSE] Review of the week 2017/07
    Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers, This week we ‘only’ delivered 5 snapshots. But at least it was big ones, so that makes up for it. The review covers the snapshots {0211..0215}.
  • Buy or Sell? Average Brokerage Ratings on Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), The Hershey Company (HSY)
  • Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS released -Find Out More
    Ubuntu 16.04.X segment line has gotten its' next maintenance and bug-fix update, Ubuntu 16.04.2, so basically it is the second point update after the release of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS final for Desktop, Server, Cloud-based ones as well as the different flavored versions of Ubuntu like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Mythbuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu GNOME have also been availed with their updated images of 16.04.2 version.

Linux/OSS Devices

  • Commoditising 5G and IoT base stations through open-source
    Following up their successful $1million crowdfunding campaign for an open-source, 5G and IoT capable Software-Defined Radio (LimeSDR), Lime Microsystems and Canonical announced a second round of crowdfunding for SDR-based LimeNET. Described as a high capacity network in a box for mobile and IoT applications, the compact unit is based on an Intel i7 processor and the open source LimeSDR PCIe card.
  • Pico-ITX SBC taps quad- or dual-core Intel Apollo Lake
    Axiomtek’s “PICO312” Pico-ITX SBC offers Intel “Apollo Lake” SoCs and up to 8GB RAM, dual-display support, plus GbE, USB, SATA, and mini-PCIe expansion.
  • GPD Pocket “7-inch” Windows 10, Ubuntu “ laptop now available on Indiegogo at $399
    GPD, a Hong Kong-based portable gaming company, that has produced a number of handheld Android-based gaming devices, is running a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to fund a device known as the ‘GPD Pocket’. Crowdfunding for the GPD Pocket has already reached past its $200,000 fixed funding goal.

