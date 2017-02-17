Linux and Graphics
Ten Features You Will Not Find In The Mainline Linux 4.10 Kernel
With last weekend mentioning ten exciting features of Linux 4.10, the tables have turned and now we are looking at ten features not found in the mainline our complete Linux 4.10 feature overview for all of the great stuff shipping in this kernel that should be out on Sunday. You may consider this article now as a bit of satire with some of these features weren't expected to appear in Linux 4.10 in the first place, but I am just mentioning several things that aren't in Linux 4.10 but some users would have found nice if they in fact happened.
SystemTap 3.1 has been released
The SystemTap team has announced the 3.1 release of the tool that allows extracting performance and debugging information at runtime from the kernel as well as various user-space programs. New features include support for adding probes to Python 2 and 3 functions, Java probes now convert all parameters to strings before passing them to probes, a new @variance() statistical operator has been added, new sample scripts have been added, and more.
The X.Org Foundation Is Preparing For Their 2017 Elections
This year's X.Org Foundation elections are warming up and will be getting underway shortly.
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Call to adopt free and open source software in Oman
Adoption of free software applications in the public and private sectors in the Sultanate was one of the recommendations of the just concluded Free and Open Source Software Conference. It also called for strengthening the role of small and medium enterprises in deploying free software developed in accordance with the requirements of the market and its needs.
