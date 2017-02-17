New Releases: Manjaro XFCE, Vine Linux, IPFire
-
Manjaro XFCE 17.0-rc1 released
Manjaro Fringilla was a great release! Now we are proud to announce our first release candidate of our next release, we call “Gellivara”. It took us more than two month to prepare this new release series for 2017.
-
Vine Linux 6.5 beta8 (final)
-
IPFire 2.19 Core Update 109 Hits Stable with Python 3 Support and OpenSSL 1.0.2k
After being in development for the past two weeks, IPFire 2.19 Core Update 109 has today hit the stable channel and it's a recommended upgrade for all those who use the IPFire 2.19 series of the open-source, Linux-based firewall distro.
As noted in our previous report, the most important feature of IPFire 2.19 Core Update 109 is the inclusion of the unbound 1.6.0 recursive and caching DNS resolver in the distro's built-in DNS proxy to address some important bugs, re-activate QNAME minimisation and hardening below NX domains, and implement the ability for the firewall to check if a router loses longer DNS responses.
-
