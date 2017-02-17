today's howtos
Wrapping your head around SSH tunnels
Optimizing Graphics Memory Bandwidth with Compression and Tiling: Notes on DRM Format Modifiers
How librsvg exports reference-counted objects from Rust to C
Caddy – A Lightweight HTTP/2 Web Server to Deploy and Test Websites Easily
How To Contribute To Open Source? — GitHub Just Released A Massive Guide To Help You
Leftovers: Software
Call to adopt free and open source software in Oman
Adoption of free software applications in the public and private sectors in the Sultanate was one of the recommendations of the just concluded Free and Open Source Software Conference. It also called for strengthening the role of small and medium enterprises in deploying free software developed in accordance with the requirements of the market and its needs.
