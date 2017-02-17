Leftovers: Software
Ulauncher is a Lightweight App Launcher for Linux Desktops
Finding a Linux app launcher isn’t difficult. Along with music players and weather applets there are a plethora of keyboard-based application launchers.
ULauncher is among them.
Wine 2.2 Sets Default Windows Version to Windows 7 for Newly Created Prefixes
Yahoo releases deep learning software, RethinkDB resurrected, and more open source news
GNOME Builder 3.24 IDE Gets a Beta, Improves Meson Support for Building Flatpaks
Once day after the release of the GNOME 3.24 Beta desktop environment, the developers behind the GNOME Builder IDE (Integrated Development Environment) announced the release of a first Beta build towards the next major version of the application.
Today's Beta milestone (technical version number is 3.23.90) is also the first development release of GNOME Builder 3.24, which means that we can finally get a taste of what's coming next in the IDE. We've already told you last year in December that it will bring Flatpak support, but let's find out what's new in this Beta.
Open Source Ethereum Unveils New Partners Santander and JP Morgan
Open-source blockchain platform Ethereum has unveiled its latest blockchain development group, with partners Santander and JP Morgan pledging support for the project.
The best open source CRM software
If you're a small business looking to take the next step in your evolution, you may be looking at implementing a customer relationship management (or CRM) solution. But with enterprise-grade vendors like Oracle and Salesforce charging such a high premium for their services, how can smaller companies afford to get started with CRM software?
The answer lies in open source. As with many kinds of software, there are multiple vendors who provide open source CRM solutions that are completely free to use. They may have restrictions on them, such as limited features and support, but for small businesses looking to try out CRM, they can be an excellent starting point.
today's howtos
Call to adopt free and open source software in Oman
Adoption of free software applications in the public and private sectors in the Sultanate was one of the recommendations of the just concluded Free and Open Source Software Conference. It also called for strengthening the role of small and medium enterprises in deploying free software developed in accordance with the requirements of the market and its needs.
