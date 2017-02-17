Security News
-
Security updates for Friday
-
A Typo in Zerocoin's Source Code helped Hackers Steal ZCoins worth $585,000
If yes, then you would know the actual pain of... "forgetting a semicolon," the hide and seek champion since 1958.
-
Insecure Android apps put connected cars at risk
-
Israeli soldiers hit in cyberespionage campaign using Android malware
-
Yahoo Hacked Once Again! Quietly Warns Affected Users About New Attack
Has Yahoo rebuilt your trust again?
If yes, then you need to think once again, as the company is warning its users of another hack.
Last year, Yahoo admitted two of the largest data breaches on record. One of which that took place in 2013 disclosed personal details associated with more than 1 Billion Yahoo user accounts.
Well, it's happened yet again.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Call to adopt free and open source software in Oman
Adoption of free software applications in the public and private sectors in the Sultanate was one of the recommendations of the just concluded Free and Open Source Software Conference. It also called for strengthening the role of small and medium enterprises in deploying free software developed in accordance with the requirements of the market and its needs.
Recent comments
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 3 days ago
12 weeks 9 hours ago
12 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago
19 weeks 1 day ago
19 weeks 1 day ago
19 weeks 3 days ago