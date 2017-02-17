Red Hat and Fedora
Containers vs Virtualisation: Red Hat, Docker & AWS take on VMware, Microsoft & Oracle
Containers have become the new hit of the tech industry, as big of a buzzword as cloud, IoT or big data and also increasing in adoption just as quickly.
The Red Hat Inc. (RHT) Trading Down 13.9% on Analyst Downgrade
Buy or Sell? Average Brokerage Ratings on Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), The Hershey Company (HSY)
Successful Earnings Option Trading: Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)
Fedora 26 Will Receive Glibc 2.25
GNU C Library 2.25 is set to be introduced in Fedora 26.
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee has approved of glibc 2.25 to ship in Fedora 26.
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Call to adopt free and open source software in Oman
Adoption of free software applications in the public and private sectors in the Sultanate was one of the recommendations of the just concluded Free and Open Source Software Conference. It also called for strengthening the role of small and medium enterprises in deploying free software developed in accordance with the requirements of the market and its needs.
