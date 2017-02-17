Language Selection

NGINX moves towards web server dominance with European expansion

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 18th of February 2017 10:23:05 PM
OSS

Web server NGINX powers more than 317 million sites around the globes, and has rapidly replaced Apache as the engine of choice for the world's 100,000 busiest, counting Netflix, Airbnb and Dropbox among its high-profile clients.

NGINX Inc - the company set up to commercialise the open source technology - has now set its sights on developing its business in Europe and recently opened a new EMEA headquarters in Cork, Ireland as a launching point to the region.

NGINX began life as a web server written by a Russian engineer called Igor Syosev in 2002 while he was working as a system administrator for the portal site Rambler.

