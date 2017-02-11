today's howtos
-
Finally checking out FlatPak
-
How to install Iridium Browser on Ubuntu 16.10, Linux Mint 18.1
-
How To Use Plex To Cast Local Videos To Chromecast (From Your Desktop w/ Optional Mobile App)
-
Emacs: Initializing code files with a template
-
Rclone Is Now Available As A Snap Package [Quick Update]
-
Highlight and remove extraneous whitespace in emacs
-
How To Install LibreOffice 5.3 from DEBS Package in Ubuntu
-
How to Use ‘Yum History’ to Find Out Installed or Removed Packages Info
-
Where Is The Source Code? A List from Popular FLOSS Projects
-
How to Install, Configure and Secure FTP Server in CentOS 7 – [Comprehensive Guide]
-
LibreOffice Math: Sigma Equation Examples
-
How To Install TexMaths LaTeX Extension in LibreOffice
-
Docker swarm mode - Adding worker nodes tutorial
-
Recover from a badly corrupt Linux EFI installation
-
Upgrade LibreOffice to 5.3 from Flatpak Package
-
Apply Multiple Hald-CLUT Presets in a Single Action with a Bash Shell Script
-
How to Auto Execute Commands/Scripts During Reboot or Startup
-
How to upload and download cloud images in OpenStack
-
A beginner's guide to understanding sudo on Ubuntu
-
Editing files as root
-
How To Install Wine Staging 2.1 On Ubuntu And Derivative Systems
-
A simple Rust GUI with QML
-
15 Things to do after installing Kubuntu 16.10
