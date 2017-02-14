Reviews: OpenELEC and Clear Linux
I next turned my attention to a distribution which has only recently been added to the DistroWatch database: Clear Linux. The Clear Linux distribution is unusual in a few ways. For one, the project is not designed to be a full featured or general purpose operating system; Clear Linux focuses on performance more than features. The distribution is fairly minimal and is designed with cloud computing in mind, though it may also be used in other areas, particularly on servers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Leftovers: Gaming
Fedora: The Latest
Recent comments
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
12 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 1 hour ago
17 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago