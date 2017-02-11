Xfce Resurgence
-
Releases, releases, releases!
So it’s not that I’ve been quiet and lazy – I was actually busy preparing some releases and hacking on stuff. So here’s an update on what’s been going on and what’s to come.
-
Alternative Global Menu For MATE And Xfce: Vala Panel AppMenu [PPA]
A while back I wrote about TopMenu, a panel plugin that provides global menu (AppMenu) support for MATE, then also included support for Xfce and LXDE.
The problem with TopMenu is that it only partially supports GTK3, it doesn't support LibreOffice, and with Ubuntu 16.04, it doesn't support Qt (4 or 5) applications.
Here's where Vala Panel AppMenu comes in.
-
Parole Media Player 0.9.0 Released
Development for the Xfce media player is back on! Well over a year since the last release, Parole 0.9.0 brings a fresh set of features and fixes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Leftovers: Gaming
Fedora: The Latest
Recent comments
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
12 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 1 hour ago
17 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago