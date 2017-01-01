Review on Solus 2017.01.01: Solid, Stable and Fast
Solus is an independent Linux distribution which targets desktop PC users. The project started in 2011 carrying the name “SolusOS” but later was changed to a plain “Solus”. What mainly makes Solus different is its desktop interface called “Budgie” beside a lot of other software like “eopkg” which is the distribution’s package manager.
Solus uses a rolling release model. Providing an updated ISO file of the distribution every few months containing the latest software and updates. This, however, doesn’t mean that the system is “unstable” like some other rolling Linux distributions.
There are a lot of exciting things when it comes to Solus. Its desktop interface “Budgie” is completely developed from scratch but is compatible with some GNOME technologies. It also has its own package manager called “eopkg” which uses .eopkg format for package files (it doesn’t depend on .deb or .rpm files nor can install them). “eopkg” was forked from Pardus Linux. But developers of Solus have plans to replace it with “sol“.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Leftovers: Gaming
Fedora: The Latest
Recent comments
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
12 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 1 hour ago
17 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago