Leftovers: Debian, Ubuntu and Derivatives
Squeeze disk space on a Debian system
GPD Pocket Crowdfunder Passes $1 Million Mark
The GPD Pocket crowd-funding campaign has raised more than $1.2 million in under a week.
Computers at the University of Zimbabwe all run on Linux
state of snapd support across distros
case study snapd on centos
Call for testing: snaps in Trusty
Take a moment to note how big this is. Ubuntu 14.04 is a long-term release that will be supported until 2019. Ubuntu 16.04 is also a long-term release that will be supported until 2021. We have many many many users in both releases, some of which will stay there until we drop the support. Before this snappy new world, all those users were stuck with the versions of all their programs released in 2014 or 2016, getting only updates for security and critical issues. Just try to remember how your favorite program looked 5 years ago; maybe it didn't even exist. We were used to choose between stability and cool new features.
The cigarette machine in the bar crashed and it runs on Ubuntu.
[Video] Ubuntu Unity 8 evolution from 14.10 to 17.04
[Video] Ubuntu 17.04 Unity 8 - gtk3 apps with unity8 window decorations turned off
[Linux Mint] Monthly News – February 2017
We’ve got a lot of news to cover this month and many exciting details to share with you. Before we get started, I’d like to take a minute to thank the people who help our project grow. Many thanks to all our sponsors and all the people who send donations to us, many thanks for funding us. Special thanks also to the administration team for their work on the forums this month, the many artists who joined and participate in the design team and of course to our developers for the fantastic work we do together.
Linux Mint Continues Improving Their X-Apps, Bluetooth
Linux Mint has issued their monthly report concerning their latest developments on this Debian/Ubuntu-derived distribution as well as work on the Cinnamon Desktop and their X-App programs.
They have been focusing on improving X-Apps, their collection of GTK-written programs for their distribution. They have made a number of improvements to the Xed test editor, including search support for regular expressions, switching between tabs with the mouse wheel, support for Python extensions, and much more.
