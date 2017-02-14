today's howtos
-
How to monitor nvidia gpu temperature on Kubuntu 16.10
-
Getting the GPU usage of NVIDIA cards with the Linux dstat tool
-
Porting is a Delicate Matter: Checking Far Manager under Linux
-
Installing and Configuring CentOS 7 on Virtualbox
-
issue #67: Kubernetes, Brotli, Beehive, Takeover, MySQL 8, Nomad, tmux, fail2ban & more
-
issue #68: Virtual Memory, Jenkins, Etckeeper, Tensorflow, PGP, Let’s Encrypt & more
-
The spectacles of a web server log file
-
HJKL all the things!
-
How to setup an Jabber / XMPP server using Debian Jessie, ejabberd, let’s encrypt and mysql
-
Containers 101
-
Your Guide to a Comfortable Linux Desktop With Openbox
-
SELinux Concepts - but for humans
-
PGP for Every Email
-
Protect Your Server Against Bruteforce SSH Attacks with Fail2Ban
-
[Video] Install NethServer 7.3 On VirtualBox
-
20+ Free eBooks To Learn Linux For Free
-
PHP Fatal error: Call to undefined function curl_init() in /home/httpd/a/includes/functions.php(1)
-
How to protects Linux and Unix machines from accidental shutdowns/reboots with molly-guard
-
How to create a new config file in Ansible playbook
-
How to install denyhosts on Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS ( intrusion prevention security tool )
-
How to delete or remove a MySQL/MariaDB user account on Linux or Unix
-
How to auto start LXD containers at boot time in Linux
-
How to enable KVM virsh console access for Ubuntu Linux VM
-
How to install Ansible on Apple MacOS X using command line
-
How to open ssh port using ufw on Ubuntu/Debian Linux
-
How to disable ssh password login on Linux to increase security
-
How to add disk image to KVM virtual machine with virsh command
-
How to enable proposed archive repo on Ubuntu Linux to install packages
-
How to rename LXD / LXC container
-
How to rename KVM virtual machine (VM) domain with virsh command
-
How to clone existing KVM virtual machine images on Linux
-
How To Use the Hidden GNOME Shell Extensions Prefs App
-
How to install wget on a Debian or Ubuntu Linux
-
Pacli – An Interactive BASH Frontend For Pacman And Yaourt
-
Node-RED Update Tech Talk
-
How to change the hostname on CentOS and Ubuntu
-
How to Enable HTTP/2 in Nginx on Ubuntu and CentOS
-
Integrate Dovecot IMAP with (Free)IPA using Kerberos SSO
