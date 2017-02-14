Kernel Space/Linux
Looking Ahead To The Linux 4.11 Kernel
The Linux 4.10 kernel is expected to be released today and while it comes with many exciting changes, the 4.10 release means the opening of the Linux 4.11 merge window.
Delta uses Linux for their in flight entertainment
The Biggest and Weirdest Commits in Linux Kernel Git History
Git also supports octopus merges, which have more than two parents. This seems strange for those of us who work on smaller projects: wouldn't a merge with three or four parents be confusing? Well, it depends. Sometimes, a kernel maintainer needs to merge dozens of separate histories together at once. Having 30 merge commits, one after another, would be more confusing than a single 30-way merge, especially if that 30-way merge was conflict-free.
cgroupv2: Linux's new unified control group hierarchy (FOSDEM 2017)
Talk of tech innovation is bullsh*t. Shut up and get the work done – says Linus Torvalds
Linus Torvalds believes the technology industry's celebration of innovation is smug, self-congratulatory, and self-serving.
The term of art he used was more blunt: "The innovation the industry talks about so much is bullshit," he said. "Anybody can innovate. Don't do this big 'think different'... screw that. It's meaningless. Ninety-nine per cent of it is get the work done."
In a deferential interview at the Open Source Leadership Summit in California on Wednesday, conducted by Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, Torvalds discussed how he has managed the development of the Linux kernel and his attitude toward work.
"All that hype is not where the real work is," said Torvalds. "The real work is in the details."
[Video] Keynote: A Conversation with Linus Torvalds
Radeon "GFX9" Support Lands In LLVM's AMDGPU Backend
Hitting mainline LLVM this weekend is support for AMD Radeon GFX9 within the AMDGPU back-end, not to be confused with the AMDGPU DRM driver.
GFX9 is the architecture of Radeon's upcoming Vega GPU launch. I was surprised to see today that initial AMDGPU GFX9 support landed in LLVM. Besides that initial commit landing AMDGPU GFX9 support was also a few other GFX9-related commits.
