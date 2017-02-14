Linux 4.10
Linux Kernel 4.10 Officially Released with Virtual GPU Support, Many Features
As expected, Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability of the Linux 4.10 kernel series, which add a great number of improvements, new security features, and support for the newest hardware components.
Linux kernel 4.10 has been in development for the past seven weeks, during which it received a total of eight RC (Release Candidate) snapshots that implemented all the changes that you'll soon be able to enjoy on your favorite Linux-based operating system.
Linus Torvalds has released the Linux 4.10 kernel.
As of writing this article, Torvalds hasn't put out anything on the mailing list but Linux 4.10 is out.
