Linux and Graphics
Linux Kernel 4.10 Now Available for Linux Lite Users, Here's How to Install It
Minutes after the release of Linux kernel 4.10 last evening, Jerry Bezencon from the Linux Lite project announced that users of the Ubuntu-based distribution can now install it on their machines.
Linux 4.10 is now the most advanced kernel branch for all Linux-based operating systems, and brings many exciting new features like virtual GPU support, better writeback management, eBPF hooks for cgroups, as well as Intel Cache Allocation Technology support for the L2/L3 caches of Intel processors.
Wacom's Intuos Pro To Be Supported By The Linux 4.11 Kernel
Jiri Kosina submitted the HID updates today for the Linux 4.11 kernel cycle.
Mesa 13.0.5 Released for Linux Gamers with over 70 Improvements, Bug Fixes
We reported the other day that Mesa 13.0.5 3D Graphics Library will be released this week, and it looks like Collabora's Emil Velikov announced it earlier this morning for all Linux gamers.
Mesa 13.0.5 is a maintenance update to the Mesa 13.0 stable series of the open source graphics stack used by default in numerous, if not all GNU/Linux distributions, providing gamers with powerful drivers for their AMD Radeon, Nvidia, and Intel GPUs. It comes approximately three weeks after the Mesa 13.0.4 update.
mesa 13.0.5
