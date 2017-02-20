Red Hat Financial News
SSM uses Red Hat technology to modernise IT infrastructure
RED Hat, Inc, a provider of open source solutions, announced that it has been selected by Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia (SSM) to support the development of a new and advanced gateway for the registration of companies and businesses in Malaysia.
Mesiniaga Bhd, a systems integrator with 35 years of experience, is the primary implementer for this initiative.
The Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Stake Lowered by FIL Ltd
Analysts Near-Term outlook: Red Hat (RHT), CMS Energy (CMS)
Fedora 27 Aiming To Drop Out Alpha Releases
In a similar effort to Ubuntu itself not issuing alpha/beta releases the past few years as they focused on the quality of their daily ISOs instead, Fedora developers have been discussing a similar maneuver of beginning to drop alpha releases from their schedule.
Beginning with Fedora 27 we could see no more alpha releases, if the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee approves of this change. The focus would be on ensuring Fedora Rawhide is always in good shape and save on release engineering time and other resources with putting out alpha builds.
Fedora macbook pro testers++
In the final run-up to the Fedora 25 release, we slipped a week because there was a bug in installs on apple osx (now macos again) hardware. This was (and is) a use case the Workstation working group cares about, as they would love for folks with apple hardware to install Fedora and use it on that hardware. Sadly, we don’t have too many testers with this hardware to help our testing cycles, and many community members with this hardware also are using it day to day and cannot afford to reinstall and test at the drop of a hat.
Interview: Thomas Weissel Installing Plasma in Austrian Schools
With Plasma 5 having reached maturity for widespread use we are starting to see rollouts of it in large environments. Dot News interviewed the admin behind one such rollout in Austrian schools.
