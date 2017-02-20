Plasma 5.9.2, Applications 16.12.2 and Frameworks 5.31.0 available in Chakra
The latest updates for KDE's Plasma, Applications and Frameworks series are now available to all Chakra users.
Included with this update, is an update of the ncurses, readline and gnutls related group of packages, as well as many other important updates in our core repository. Be aware that during this update, your screen might turn black. If that is the case and it does not automatically restore after some time, then please switch to tty3 with Ctrl+Alt+F3 and then switch back to the Plasma session with Ctrl+Alt+F7. If that does not work, please give enough time for the upgrade to complete before shutting down. You can check your cpu usage using 'top' after logging in within tty3. You can reboot within tty3 using 'shutdown --reboot'.
