KDE Plasma 5.8.6 Released for LTS Users with over 80 Improvements, Bug Fixes
Today, February 21, 2017, KDE announced the availability of the sixth maintenance update to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.8 desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
NVIDIA/Radeon Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux Relative Gaming Performance
Last week I published some Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux Radeon benchmarks and Windows vs. Linux NVIDIA Pascal tests. Those results were published by themselves while for this article are the AMD and NVIDIA numbers merged together and normalized to get a look at the relative Windows vs. Linux gaming performance. With the tests last week we tested Company of Heroes 2, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, GRID Autosport, Metro Last Light Redux, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Civilization VI, Tomb Raider, Total War: WARHAMMER, and The Talos Principle, among others.
Today in Techrights
Kernel Space/Linux
Linux on Servers
Recent comments
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 17 hours ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 3 days ago
12 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 12 hours ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
19 weeks 6 days ago