Android Leftovers
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 will add support for Android Things later this year
When it launched Android Things back in December, Google announced a handful of hardware partners for its Android-based internet of things operating system, including Intel Edison, NXP Pico and the Raspberry Pi 3. Qualcomm, naturally, wanted in on the action, releasing its own straightforward, if vague, response to the announcement, titled, “Qualcomm Intends to Collaborate with Google on Android Things OS to Facilitate Rapid, Scalable, Security-Focused IoT Development.”
It's time to start thinking about what Google will name Android O
Oh, Magic 8 Ball, what will Google call the next version of Android?
If Google follows history, the next version will be called Android "O," and it'll be named after a dessert/snack like every other version before it.
AT&T rolls out Android Nougat update for LG G5 owners
Nokia Android phone UK release date, price and specifications | Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 3310, Nokia P1 rumours: Check out this awesome Nokia 3 concept video
The ultimate guide to increasing your Android phone's battery life
Real-life Moto G5 photos confirm metal back and Android 7.0 Nougat
Android malware: It doesn’t hurt to know about this
Android ransomware up more than 50%, locking users' devices until they pay [Ed: ESET resorts to dramatisation to sell its proprietary stuff]
Best fighting games for Android
Jide’s new OS is like an Android version of Windows 10’s Continuum
NVIDIA/Radeon Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux Relative Gaming Performance
Last week I published some Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux Radeon benchmarks and Windows vs. Linux NVIDIA Pascal tests. Those results were published by themselves while for this article are the AMD and NVIDIA numbers merged together and normalized to get a look at the relative Windows vs. Linux gaming performance. With the tests last week we tested Company of Heroes 2, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, GRID Autosport, Metro Last Light Redux, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Civilization VI, Tomb Raider, Total War: WARHAMMER, and The Talos Principle, among others.
Kernel Space/Linux
Linux on Servers
