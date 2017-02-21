Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.11 Adds EFI Memory Attributes Table Support
The (U)EFI support continues to evolve within the Linux kernel and with the 4.11 release will be new and improved functionality.
Security Changes Bring Major AppArmor Update, Better TPM 2.0 To Linux 4.11
James Morris has filed the security subsystem feature updates targeting the Linux 4.11 merge window.
Changes to the security-related components in the kernel include a major AppArmor update with policy namespaces support and many fixes, /sys/kernel/security/lsm now makes it easy to show loaded Linux Security Modules, SELinux updates, and improved TPM 2.0 support.
Linux 4.10 arrives
With more than 13,000 commits, the release of Linux 4.10 was not as small at Linus Torvalds was expecting. Nonetheless, it arrived over the weekend, bringing with it significant changes, such as the introduction of support for virtual GPUs.
Linux Kernel 4.10 Released -- Happy Anniversary!
Kernel 4.10 has the honor of being christened the "Anniversary Edition" by Linus Torvalds. I'm guessing this is because of the recent 25th anniversary of the release of Linux 0.01. Admittedly, it is a bit late for that (the anniversary was back in September); however, Linus had not named any of the recent releases for the occasion, opting instead for naming them after several deranged animals.
Collabora Contributions to Linux Kernel 4.10
Linux Kernel v4.10 is out and this time Collabora contributed a total of 39 patches by 10 different developers. You can read more about the v4.10 merge window on LWN.net: part 1, part 2 and part 3.
Now here is a look at the changes made by Collaborans. To begin with Daniel Stone fixed an issue when waiting for fences on the i915 driver, while Emil Velikov added support to read the PCI revision for sysfs to improve the starting time in some applications.
Mesos Is to the Datacenter as the Kernel Is to Linux
Necessity is the mother of invention. We needed our datacenters to be more automated, so we invented tools like Puppet and Chef. We needed easier application deployment, so we invented Docker. Of course it didn't stop there. Ben Hindman, the founder and chief architect of Mesosphere, co-created Apache Mesos. In his keynote at MesosCon Asia 2016, Hindman relates how failures and elasticity led to the development of Mesos.
Power Management Sees More P-State Tweaking, Other Changes For Linux 4.11
Rafael Wysocki has submitted the ACPI and power management feature updates for the Linux 4.11 kernel.
The work in the power management space this cycle includes improvements to Operating Performance Points (OPP), CPUFreq core clean-ups, new CPUFreq drivers for Broadcom BMIPS and TI SoCs and Qoriq.
RADV Vulkan Driver's PRIME Code Rewritten
Red Hat's David Airlie keeps to work on improving the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver.
Singapore IT bosses turn to open source
In order to successfully compete in the age of the customer and continue to deliver world-class operational capabilities, senior IT decision makers from Singapore plan to focus on three IT and business priorities in the next 12 months. These include reducing cost and improving operational efficiency (78%); improving their organization’s ability to innovate (46%); and improving customer experience (46%). These three priorities have been reflected in respondents’ strategic IT initiatives in the next 12 months to transform both internal and customer facing technologies. Three-fourths (76%) identified integration of back-end systems-of-record with customer-facing mobile and web systems-of-engagement as a high or critical priority. More than half (56%) identified modernization of key legacy applications as a high or critical priority.
Radisys Contributes Its LTE RAN Software to M-CORD
