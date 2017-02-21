Servers/Networks
-
Of Pies and Platforms: Platform-as-a-Service vs. Containers-as-a-Service
I’m often asked about the difference between using a platform as a service (PaaS) vs. a containers-as-a-service (CaaS) approach to developing cloud applications. When does it makes sense to choose one or the other? One way to describe the difference and how it affects your development time and resources is to look at it like the process of baking a pie.
-
Understanding OpenStack's Success
At the time I got into the data storage industry, I was working with and developing RAID and JBOD (Just a Bunch Of Disks) controllers for 2 Gbit Fibre Channel Storage Area Networks (SAN). This was a time before "The Cloud". Things were different—so were our users. There was comfort in buying from a single source or single vendor. In an ideal world, it should all work together, harmoniously, right? And when things go awry, that single vendor should be able to solve every problem within that entire deployment.
-
KEYNOTE Mesos + DCOS, Not Mesos versus DCOS
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Singapore IT bosses turn to open source
In order to successfully compete in the age of the customer and continue to deliver world-class operational capabilities, senior IT decision makers from Singapore plan to focus on three IT and business priorities in the next 12 months. These include reducing cost and improving operational efficiency (78%); improving their organization’s ability to innovate (46%); and improving customer experience (46%). These three priorities have been reflected in respondents’ strategic IT initiatives in the next 12 months to transform both internal and customer facing technologies. Three-fourths (76%) identified integration of back-end systems-of-record with customer-facing mobile and web systems-of-engagement as a high or critical priority. More than half (56%) identified modernization of key legacy applications as a high or critical priority.
Radisys Contributes Its LTE RAN Software to M-CORD
Linux and Linux Foundation
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 20 hours ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 3 days ago
12 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 15 hours ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
19 weeks 6 days ago