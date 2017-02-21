Android Leftovers
Five Ways to Turn Your Old Android Phone Into a Brand New Gadget
With new phones pouring out every week, Android handsets go out of fashion in no time. Even though these "old" phones work fine, many users decide to abandon these devices due to the lack of support when it comes to software updates. After buying a new phone, most people sell off the old handset.
Some people don't want to do that however - there's a lot of personal data on our phones, and you might not feel secure selling it to someone else. Although it's possible to securely wipe your Android phone, many people end up leaving the old phone lying in a drawer somewhere. Instead, here are a few cool ideas on things you can use your old phone for instead, with the right apps.
RPi-friendly home automation kit adds voice recognition support
Following its successful Kickstarter campaign for a standalone Matrix home automation and surveillance hub, and subsequent release of an FPGA-driven Matrix Creator daughter board for use with the Raspberry Pi, Matrix Labs today launched a “Matrix Voice” board on Indiegogo. The baseline board, currently available at early-bird pricing of $45, has an array of 7 microphones surrounding a ring of 18 software-controlled RGBW LEDs. A slightly pricier model includes an MCU-controlled WiFi/Bluetooth ESP32 wireless module.
The Year Of Linux On Everything But The Desktop
The War on Linux goes back to Bill Gates, then CEO of Microsoft, in an “open letter to hobbyists” published in a newsletter in 1976. Even though Linux wouldn’t be born until 1991, Gates’ burgeoning software company – itself years away from releasing its first operating system – already felt the threat of open source software. We know Gates today as a kindly billionaire who’s joining us in the fight against everything from disease to income inequality, but there was a time when Gates was the bad guy of the computing world. Microsoft released its Windows operating system in 1985. At the time, its main competition was Apple and Unix-like systems. BSD was the dominant open source Unix clone then – it marks its 40th birthday this year, in fact – and Microsoft fired barrages of legal challenges to BSD just like it eventually would against Linux. Meanwhile Apple sued Microsoft over its interface, in the infamous “Look and Feel” lawsuit, and Microsoft’s reign would forever be challenged. Eventually Microsoft would be tried in both the US and the UK for antitrust, which is a government regulation against corporate monopolies. Even though it lost both suits, Microsoft simply paid the fine out of its bottomless pockets and kept right at it.
Digital audio and video editing in GNU/Linux
Kernel News: Linux 4.10 in SparkyLinux, Wayland 1.13.0, and Weston 2.0 RC2
