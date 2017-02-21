Red Hat and Fedora
Red Hat:
-
Huawei, Red Hat expand cloud cooperation to include public and NFV clouds
Huawei and Red Hat are expanding their cooperation to include public and network functions virtualization (NFV) clouds.
The announcement expands upon previously announced collaborations between the two companies to deliver OpenStack-based solutions and carrier-grade software-defined networking (SDN) solutions.
-
Two Stocks in Concentration: Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE), Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)
-
Red Hat Inc Price Volatility Hits A Plunging Low
-
Large Outflow of Money Witnessed in Red Hat, Inc.
Fedora:
-
F25-20170221 Updated ISOs available!!
It is with great pleasure to announce that the Community run respin team has yet another Updated ISO round. This round carries the 4.9.10-200 kernel along with over 780 MB of updates (avg, some Desktop Environments more, some less) since the Gold release.
-
F25-20170221 Updated Lives Released
I am happy to announce new F25-20170221 Updated Lives.
-
Our Bootloader Problem
GRUB, it is time we broke up. It’s not you, it’s me. Okay, it’s you. The last 15+ years have some great (read: painful) memories. But it is time to call it quits.
Red Hat Linux (not RHEL) deprecated LILO for version 9 (PDF; hat tip: Spot). This means that Fedora has used GRUB as its bootloader since the very first release: Fedora Core 1.
GRUB was designed for a world where bootloaders had to locate a Linux kernel on a filesystem. This meant it needed support for all the filesystems anyone might conceivably use. It was also built for a world where dual-booting meant having a bootloader implemented menu to choose between operating systems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
RPi-friendly home automation kit adds voice recognition support
Following its successful Kickstarter campaign for a standalone Matrix home automation and surveillance hub, and subsequent release of an FPGA-driven Matrix Creator daughter board for use with the Raspberry Pi, Matrix Labs today launched a “Matrix Voice” board on Indiegogo. The baseline board, currently available at early-bird pricing of $45, has an array of 7 microphones surrounding a ring of 18 software-controlled RGBW LEDs. A slightly pricier model includes an MCU-controlled WiFi/Bluetooth ESP32 wireless module.
The Year Of Linux On Everything But The Desktop
The War on Linux goes back to Bill Gates, then CEO of Microsoft, in an “open letter to hobbyists” published in a newsletter in 1976. Even though Linux wouldn’t be born until 1991, Gates’ burgeoning software company – itself years away from releasing its first operating system – already felt the threat of open source software. We know Gates today as a kindly billionaire who’s joining us in the fight against everything from disease to income inequality, but there was a time when Gates was the bad guy of the computing world. Microsoft released its Windows operating system in 1985. At the time, its main competition was Apple and Unix-like systems. BSD was the dominant open source Unix clone then – it marks its 40th birthday this year, in fact – and Microsoft fired barrages of legal challenges to BSD just like it eventually would against Linux. Meanwhile Apple sued Microsoft over its interface, in the infamous “Look and Feel” lawsuit, and Microsoft’s reign would forever be challenged. Eventually Microsoft would be tried in both the US and the UK for antitrust, which is a government regulation against corporate monopolies. Even though it lost both suits, Microsoft simply paid the fine out of its bottomless pockets and kept right at it.
Digital audio and video editing in GNU/Linux
Kernel News: Linux 4.10 in SparkyLinux, Wayland 1.13.0, and Weston 2.0 RC2
Recent comments
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 4 days ago
13 weeks 3 hours ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 1 day ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
19 weeks 6 days ago