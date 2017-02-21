Android Leftovers
-
Booming Android ad revenue shows it’s no longer the poor cousin
Advertising revenue flowing back to app developers from Android apps has exceeded the amount returned to developers by Apple for the first time.
Despite its lowly market share, iOS has long boasted of good returns from its app ecosystem, in terms of both purchases and ad revenue. Owners of Apple bling spend more and are worth more to advertisers. Google had been unable to translate traffic to ad dollars, even in a world where over 80 per cent of new devices run Android.
-
Jide's Remix Singularity OS will turn your Android phone into a PC
Jide, the company behind the Android-based Remix OS for PCs, is developing another version made for Android smartphones, but with a twist. Remix Singularity will work like a stock version of Android when used on a smartphone, but if you connect it to a PC monitor or big-screen TV, it will turn into a version of the PC-based Remix OS.
-
Use Tasker to Enable Immersive Mode on Android Whenever You Want
-
Using an Android watch with multiple Google Accounts
-
LG Watch Sport review: Not the watch Android Wear needs right now
The LG Watch Sport just looks and feels like a “gadget” and not a “watch.” It harkens back to the days of those old Microsoft Spot watches (remember those?). Instead of reaching as broad a market as possible with the first full-featured Android Wear 2.0 watch, LG and Google have given us something with almost impossibly narrow appeal. This watch is almost exclusively for large-wristed athletic types whose fashion sense leans toward calculator watches. I found myself wanting to put it on just before I left for the gym, and itching to take it off the moment I got home. Android Wear 2.0 deserves a better showcase watch than this. With any luck, another manufacturer will step in with a more universally acceptable design that at least supports Android Pay and has a heart-rate monitor.
