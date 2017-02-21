Virtual Reality on GNU/Linux
Destinations & Dota VR Hub are now available on Linux
Valve have already put up Linux versions of both Destinations and The Dota VR Hub now that SteamVR is supported on Linux in beta.
Valve debuts developer build of SteamVR for Linux
Heads up, Linux fans who are maybe also VR developers (or vice versa): The folks at Valve Software have today released a very much still-in-development version of SteamVR that runs on Linux.
Valve launches SteamVR support for Linux
Valve has been giving Steam users Linux love since 2012, and it's not stopping with VR. The company just launched SteamVR for Linux, letting developers create Linux content for the HTC Vive VR headset, trackers and other hardware. The program is in beta, meaning developers must use an NVIDIA developer beta driver that's built on "Vulkan," the successor to OpenGL. You're limited to "direct" mode, meaning you can only display images on the headset and not a desktop display at the same time.
Valve Finally Brings SteamVR To Linux As A Developer Release
It was over four months ago now that Valve showed SteamVR running in Linux for the first time. Today, it’s finally launching the platform on the operating system, albeit in a limited form.
SteamVR comes to Linux as a development release, meaning it’s intended for content creators to start working on apps for the open-source OS, and not for regular Linux users to access. To that end, users must have opted into the public Beta for Steam or SteamVR to access it along with obtaining pre-release drivers. On Nvidia cards that means the 375.27.10 “Developer Beta Driver”, while AMD users will need a pre-release version of the radv driver. You’ll also need Unity 5.6 to actually create content through Linux.
