Wine Staging Release 2.2
[Wine Staging] Release 2.2
Since the last release, we tested various games with the CSMT (command stream multithreading) feature enabled to identify remaining bugs and possible ways to improve performance. As a result, this release includes various speed optimizations, especially for DX10/11 games. Some functions, for example updating subresources, which previously required synchronization with the command stream thread, can now be done asynchronously. There might still be differences compared to Wine Staging 2.0, since some of the speed improvements from the original CSMT patchset contained bugs and have not been fixed / added back yet.
Wine-Staging 2.2 released with CSMT speed optimizations
The Wine team has put out another Wine-Staging release based on Wine 2.2, this new development release has some CSMT speed optimizations.
For those that don't know what CSMT is, it stands for "Commandstream multithreading" which should give you better performance in Wine.
Wine-Staging 2.2 Offers CSMT Speed Optimizations
Wine-Staging 2.2 is now available as the latest version of Wine that carries various testing/experimental patches re-based atop the latest Wine bi-weekly development snapshot.
