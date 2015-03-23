today's howtos
React Native is a framework for building native apps using React and JavaScript. It allows you to create Android and iOS applications using only one language for both apps. Thousands of apps are using React Native, from established Fortune 500 companies to hot new startups. The best part is that its open source; see the official React Native repository on GitHub.
Security Leftovers
The Java and Python runtimes fail to properly validate FTP URLs, which can potentially allow attackers to punch holes through firewalls to access local networks.
On Saturday, security researcher Alexander Klink disclosed an interesting attack where exploiting an XXE (XML External Entity) vulnerability in a Java application can be used to send emails.
Microsoft has no plans to issue updates for two vulnerabilities, one a zero-day and the other being one publicised by Google, before the scheduled date for its next round of updates rolls around in March.
The company did not issue any updates in February, even though it had been scheduled to switch to a new system from this month onwards.
It gave no reason for this, apart from saying: "This month, we discovered a last minute issue that could impact some customers and was not resolved in time for our planned updates today.
"After considering all options, we made the decision to delay this month’s updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this change to the existing plan."
The Google-disclosed bug was made public last week, and is said to be a flaw in the Windows graphic device interface library that can be exploited both locally and remotely to read the contents of a user's memory.
Microsoft has patched "critical" security vulnerabilities in its browsers, but has left at least two zero-day flaws with public exploit code.
The software giant released numerous patches late on Tuesday to fix flaws in Adobe Flash for customers using Internet Explorer on Windows 8.1 and later, as well as Edge for Windows 10.
Red Hat News
When software is developed using open source methods, an upstream repository of the code is accessible to all members of the project. Members contribute to the code, test it, write documentation and can create a solution from that code to use or distribute under license. If an organization follows the main stream or branch of the upstream code their solution will receive all the changes and updates created in the upstream repository. Those changes simply “flow down” to the member’s solution. However, if a member organization forks the code — if they create a solution that strays from the main stream — their solution no longer receives updates, fixes and changes from the upstream repository. This organization is now solely responsible for maintaining their solution without the benefit of the upstream community, much like the baby salmon that took a tributary and then have to fend for themselves rather than remain in the main stream and receive the benefit and guidance of the other salmon making their way to the ocean.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE : HPE ) and Red Hat, Inc. ( NYSE : RHT ) announced today they are working together to accelerate the deployment of network functions virtualization (NFV) solutions based on fully open, production-ready, standards-based infrastructures. HPE plans to offer ready-to-use, pre-integrated HPE NFV System solutions and HPE Validated Configurations incorporating Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Ceph Storage for communications service providers (CSPs).
As part of our commitment to delivering open technologies across many computing architectures, Red Hat has joined the OpenPOWER Foundation, an open development community based on the POWER microprocessor architecture, at the Platinum level. While we already do build and support open technologies for the POWER architecture, the OpenPOWER Foundation is committed to an open, community-driven technology-creation process – something that we feel is critical to the continued growth of open collaboration around POWER.
Linux and FOSS Events
XDC 2017, the annual X.Org Developers' Conference, was announced last year for happening in Mountain View, California and hosted by Google but given the current US political climate, the X.Org Foundation was questioning whether to move the event outside of the United States.
The Sharing and Resue Conference 2017 is about modernisation of eGovenment services, and the key role of sharing and reuse of IT solutions. Working together on IT solutions allows public administrations to improve and develop their eGovernment services and boosts government modernisation.
By sharing and reusing IT solutions public sector organisations can build interoperable and standardised services, while lowering costs.
Last year, experts from Uber, Twitter, PayPal, and Hubspot, and many other companies shared how they use Apache Mesos at MesosCon events in North America and Europe. Their talks helped inspire developers to get involved in the project, try out an installation, stay informed on project updates, and generally get pumped to use and participate in Apache Mesos.
