Leftovers: OSS
-
Netflix treats security ills with Stethoscope: Open-source self-probing tool
Netflix has released the source code of a web application called Stethoscope for evaluating the security of mobile and desktop computing devices.
The software, covered by the Apache 2.0 license, intended for employees of organizations that use a device management service. Netflix hopes that employees using the toolkit will learn from it and apply the app's recommendations to personal devices that are not under active management.
-
ReactOS 0.5 Open Source Windows-Compatible OS to Offer Windows Vista-Like Style
ReactOS 0.4.4 arrived last week as the latest maintenance update to the stable 0.4 series of the open source Windows-compatible operating system, bringing better rendering for many applications and initial printing support.
-
6 open source tools I use on my Windows machine
In most of the places I have worked there has been a centralized computer and application standard that was more or less mandatory for all employees. There are benefits of such an environment, which I will not go into in this piece, but for me, as an open source and Linux enthusiast, I try to use the tools I'm used to and like.
So, I immediately install my favorite applications when I receive a new standardized Windows-based work computer, something I have been lucky enough to be allowed to do.
-
IKEA Lab Releases Open-Source Plans for DIY Spherical Garden [Ed: There is nothing "Open Source" about it. This is a clear case of openwashing and greenwashing.]
-
The Changing Face of Open Source Licensing [Ed: Another one of those articles that parrot the Microsoft-connected, anti-GPL firm; that was their goal (to suppress adoption of the GPL), by their very own admission]
-
Kubernetes is now generally available on Azure Container Service [Ed: Now people can pay Microsoft when you don't need to, just so that it can continue divide and conquer tactics.]
-
mandoc-1.14.1 released
-
Basic Rules to Streamline Open Source Compliance For Software Development
Companies will almost certainly face challenges establishing their open source compliance program. In this series of articles, based on The Linux Foundation’s e-book, Open Source Compliance in the Enterprise, we discuss some of the most common challenges, and offer recommendations on how to overcome them.
-
Building an Open Source Eco-Village
People involved in the maker movement are coming up with all sorts ideas to both help the planet and improves people’s lives — such as this idea for an open source village.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Red Hat News
Linux and FOSS Events
Recent comments
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 4 days ago
13 weeks 12 hours ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 1 day ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
20 weeks 42 min ago