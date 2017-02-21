Today in Techrights
- The Appeal Board (PTAB) and Federal Circuit (CAFC) Maintain Good Pace of Patent Elimination Where Scope Was Exceeded
- Software Patents Are Ebbing Away, But the “Swamp” Fights Back and Hijacks the Word “Fix”
- Report From Yesterday’s Debate About the European Patent Office (EPO) at the Bavarian Landtag
- French Politician Richard Yung Tells the Government About Abuses at the European Patent Office (EPO)
- The Sickness of the EPO – Part II: Background Information and Insights
- EPO Cartoon/Caricature by KrewinkelKrijst
- Links 22/2/2017: Wine-Staging 2.2, Nautilus 3.24
Radeon vs. NVIDIA Performance For HITMAN On Linux With 17 GPUs
Last week Feral Interactive released the much anticipated Linux port of HITMAN, which debuted for Windows last year. Now that there's benchmark support for HITMAN on Linux, I have been running a number of tests for this game that's powered by the Glacier Engine and making use of OpenGL for rendering on Linux. In this article are our initial AMD Radeon performance figures making use of the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver compared to NVIDIA's driver and the assortment of GeForce results published yesterday.
How China Mobile Is Using Linux and Open Source
China Mobile is one of the biggest telecom companies in the world, with more than 800 million users in China -- all of whom are served with open source technologies. During the 2016 Mobile World Congress, China Mobile declared that the operational support system running their massive network would be based on open source software. China Mobile is not alone; many major networking vendors are moving to open source technologies. For example, AT&T is building their future network on top of OpenStack, and they have invested in software-defined technology so significantly that they now call themselves a software company.
