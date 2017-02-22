OpenStack Ocata announced, then briefly withheld
OpenStack Ocata announced, then briefly withheld
Ocata-bove the rest – OpenStack pushes containers in latest cloud release
OpenStack sets its sights on the next generation of private clouds
OpenStack® Ocata Strengthens Core Infrastructure Services and Container Integration with 15th Release of Cloud Computing Software
OpenStack Ocata Improves Cloud Usability and Federation
The 15th release of the open-source OpenStack cloud platform is now available, with better container services integration, improved cloud federation and an enhanced dashboard.
The OpenStack Foundation announced on Feb. 22 its 15th release of the OpenStack cloud platform with the debut of Ocata. The latest open-source cloud infrastructure platform release had only four months of development time, rather than the typical six months, though it's still packed with new features and usability improvements.
