Kernel Space/Linux
Raspberry Pi Stages New Drivers In Linux 4.11 Kernel
Greg KH sent out his Linux 4.11 pull requests today for the different areas of the Linux kernel he maintains, including the staging area updates.
INTEL_performance_query Restored For Intel's Mesa Driver
There was some work years ago for supporting Intel's own INTEL_performance_query OpenGL extension it was dropped in January for a rework and now is back in Mesa 17.1-devel.
GLSL/TGSI On-Disk Shader Cache Lands In Mesa For R600g/RadeonSI
Timothy Arceri who has been working on the Mesa on-disk shader cache for months and most recently began working for Valve on the AMD Linux driver stack has landed support in Mesa 17.1-devel for the GLSL/TGSI on-disk shader cache for the R600g and RadeonSI Gallium3D drivers.
