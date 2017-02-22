Red Hat News
Red Hat and BlockApps Deliver Hybrid Cloud Solution for Blockchain Applications
BlockApps, a Blockchain-as-a-Service platform and a provider of Ethereum enterprise software, is collaborating with Red Hat in order to make it easier for enterprises to build blockchain applications that can be deployed in production across hybrid cloud environments — spanning both public and private clouds.
The Zacks Investment Research Downgraded Red Hat Inc. (RHT) to Sell
The Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair
Option Trading: Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) Powerful Short Put Spreads to Outperform Earnings
Ten Years as Desktop Linux User: My Open Source World, Then and Now
I've been a regular desktop Linux user for just about a decade now. What has changed in that time? Keep reading for a look back at all the ways that desktop Linux has become easier to use -- and those in which it has become more difficult -- over the past ten years. I installed Linux to my laptop for the first time in the summer of 2006. I started with SUSE, then moved onto Mandriva and finally settled on Fedora Core. By early 2007 I was using Fedora full time. There was no more Windows partition on my laptop. When I ran into problems or incompatibilities with Linux, my options were to sink or swim. There was no Windows to revert back to.
