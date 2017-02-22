About a year ago, Dropbox built a bot to respond to suspicious activity, and today that bot is being made available to anyone interested in using the bot or making their own version.

Named Securitybot, the bot chats with Dropbox employees inside Slack after suspicious activity is detected on their computer, email, or when they’re attempting to access sensitive parts of Dropbox servers. The employee is asked for an explanation of the activity in Slack, then an additional push notification is sent to their mobile device for authentication.